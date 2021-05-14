Herod's amphitheater, a metaphor for political theater or hypocrites. The soul harvest will proceed without such people.

Metaphor for peak woke - a real mountain peak

Flag of Texas - or Texit

Confronting the Deception and the conditioning

Sign for refusing a vaccine, or for protests against vaccines, lockdowns, etc.

Occupied Tibet

Sign for refusing a vaccine, or for protests against vaccines, lockdowns, etc.

Time-honored tool for making movies - the clapboard

Flag of Texas - or Texit

None of your business

Let’s pay people not to work while defunding the police

May 14, 2021   Darrell Castle   No comments
The unemployment line. Does welfare make this worse? Or is this what leftists mean by work?
Hello this is Darrell Castle with today’s Castle Report. This is Friday, May 14th in the year of our Lord 2021. I will be talking about, among other things related to the world according to woke, a new report which seems to indicate that paying people not to work makes people not want to work. This report will make the case that the entire philosophy of the Democrat economic plan is flawed and the entire Democrat approach to government is based on lies and will lead inevitably to chaos and violence.

The Pathology of Liberalism

May 14, 2021   Joan Swirsky   No comments
Adlai E. Stevenson, exemplar of flawed liberal intelligence. He might represent a more polite set of liberals than prevail today.
Liberals exhibit eight symptoms of psychopathology, for which they might be hard-wired. Their behavior displays their pathology for all to see.

