Breach of contract – grounds for Texit The federal government is in breach of contract. That alone is grounds for Texas to declare Texit - and its independence. More »

Conditioned to Comply The elites who control or use Big Tech have conditioned large segments of the American public to throw away their liberty and even to deprive others of it. More »

I live in an occupied country America is an occupied country - occupied by evil educators, mediocre and preachy talents, and politicians who set people to hate each other. More »

Americans are seeing two different movies Americans are seeing at least two different movies, about the out-of-control suspect or the brutal cop. But are pols making their own movies? More »

Texit – gambit before Congress Texit advanced further, if not legislatively. A U.S. Representative from Texas put the federal government on notice for breach of contract. More »